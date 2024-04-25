JEE Main Result 2024 released: Toppers hail from Maharashtra, 56 aspirants score 100 percentile 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for JEE Main 2024 Session 2, including both Paper I and Paper II. Students who participated in the Joint Entrance Examination for this year can access their results on the official website of NTA JEE , jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmalkumar and Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra from Maharashtra secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 and 2 respectively, followed by Aarav Bhatt from Haryana securing AIR-3.

Overall 56 aspirants scored a perfect score of 100 percentile, with 15 of them from Telangana and seven each from both Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

The answer key for the JEE exams was released by NTA earlier on April 21, 2024. The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 examination took place in the first and second weeks of April on 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 12, in around 319 cities nationwide, this including 22 cities outside India. The first session took place on January 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 01.

The provisional answer key was released on April 12, and the objection window for the same closed on April 14, 2024. In all, over one lakh students took the Paper 1 (BE/BTech) exams in the second session.

The NTA reported that 39 candidates were prohibited from future attempts for three years for indulging in examination misconduct.

The JEE exams were conducted in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

How to check your JEE Main 2024 Session 2 result? Step-by step guide here

1. Go to the official website: Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in, the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) or the JEE Main portal

2. Find the result section: Look for the "Result" or "JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Result" link either on the homepage or in the menu/navigation bar

3. Enter your details: Provide your application number, date of birth, and any other required information accurately

4. Submit your information: Once you've entered your details, submit them to proceed

5. View your result: Your JEE Main Session 2 result for 2024 will be displayed on the screen after successful submission

6. Download or print: Save a copy of your result for future reference by downloading or printing it

7. Check cut-off and rank: Alongside your result, you may also find information on the cut-off marks and your rank in the examination

The final copies of the students mark sheets will be mailed to them by NTA on their registered email ids.