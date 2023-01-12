JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023: Registration window closes today, check all details here

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close down the registration window for Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE, Main Session 1 Exam 2023 today ie. on January 12, 2023. Interested candidates who want to apply for JEE session can apply through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in by 9 pm today.

Candidates can successfully submit the application fee through credit/debit card/net banking/UPI by January 12, 2023 upto 11.50 pm. The city of exam will be announced in second week of January 2023 and candidates can download admit cards in third week of January 2023.

JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023: Steps to apply

1. Go to the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023 link on the home page

3. Enter the login details and click on submit

4. Fill in the application form and pay application fees

5. Click on submit

6. Download the page for further need.

JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023: Criteria

There is no age limit prescribed for the candidates appearing in JEE Main 2023. Candidates who have passed class 12th or its equivalent in the year 2021, 2022 or are appearing in 2023 can apply.

Candidates also have to qualify the eligibility criteria prescribed by the Institutions as well in which they are taking admission.

JEE Main (Paper I): Syllabus

Candidates will be asked questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. For Paper II A, questions will be from topics as Mathematics, Drawing & Aptitude. For Paper II B, questions will be from Aptitude Test, Mathematics & Planning Based section.

The JEE Main Session 1 examination will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.



