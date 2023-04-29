JEE Mains 2023 results declared by NTA: Check here for cut-offs, topper's marks, percentiles, etc

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2023 (JEE Mains) Session 2.

Where to check JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 results?

The results have been declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in on Saturday morning. Students can download their scorecards from the above-mentioned website.

What is the cut-off of JEE Mains 2023 for various categories?

The cut-off of JEE Mains 2023 for various categories is as follows:

General: 88.4121383

OBC-NCL: 67.0090297

SC: 43.0820954

ST: 26.7771328

GEN-EWS: 63.1114141

Gen-PwD: 0.0031029

The cut-off for the General category is the highest followed by OBS, General- EWS, SC, ST, and others.

How many students appeared for JEE Mains 2023 Session 2?

It is worth noting that nearly 9.5 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Mains 2023.

When were the JEE Mains 2023 conducted?

The JEE Main Session 2 was conducted in 330 centres across the country. The exam was held in 25 shifts to test around 9. 5 lakh candidates.

The engineering entrance exam was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023.

In how many languages was the JEE Mains 2023 held?

The JEE Mains 2023 was conducted in 13 languages. They were English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu language.

When was answer key for JEE Mains 2023 released?

The provisional answer key for JEE Mains 2023 was released on April 19, 2023. The last date to raise objections based on answer key was April 21, 2023. The final provisional answer key was released on April 24, 2023.

