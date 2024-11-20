JEE Mains 2025: NTA to open application correction window from this date; Check what you can or can not modify, Other FAQs here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an official notification regarding the correction process for the online application forms for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025. In a noteworthy announcement, the agency confirmed that the registration window for JEE Main 2025 will not be extended, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the specified deadlines.

Eligible candidates are urged to complete their application registrations on the official website, [jeemain.nta.nic.in](http://jeemain.nta.nic.in), before the cut-off date. According to the NTA, the final date for submitting online applications for session 1 is November 22, 2024, with no further extensions anticipated.

The first session for admissions to engineering and architecture programs at leading institutes, including NITs and IIITs, will run from January 22 to 31, 2025. Applicants should check the frequently asked questions (FAQs) and make sure to register before the deadline.

Correction window for applications

Candidates will have the opportunity to make necessary corrections to their applications from November 26 to November 27, 2024, until 11:50 PM. After this period, no modifications will be permitted.

Details on Allowed Corrections:

Fields not allowed for correction:

- Mobile number

- Email address

- Address

- Emergency contact details

- Photograph

Fields allowed for partial correction:

- Candidate’s name

- Father’s name

- Mother’s name

- Fields allowed for full correction:

- Class 10 and 12/equivalent details

- PAN card number

- Date of birth

- Gender

- Category

- Sub-category/PwD status

- Signature

Candidates are strongly advised to review their applications carefully and make any necessary corrections during the specified window to ensure their eligibility for the examination.

Other FAQs

1. Exam date clashes: If the JEE Main 2025 exam coincides with another exam, the date will not be changed.

2. Exam date and time assignment: Candidates cannot choose their exam date or time slot; these are assigned randomly by a computer.

3. Changing exam centre: Once a roll number is allotted, candidates cannot change their exam city.

4. Aadhaar authentication: While not mandatory, candidates are encouraged to update their Aadhaar details for verification purposes.

Registration Process: To register for JEE Main 2025, follow these steps:

- Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

- Click on “New Registration”.

- Enter the required details to create a User ID and Password.

- Complete the application form.

- Upload necessary documents and pay the registration fee.

For more information, candidates can check the FAQs on the official website.