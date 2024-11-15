JEE Mains 2025: Students express anxiety over slow registration, NTA sees lowest turnout over Aadhar verification issue 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened registrations for JEE Main 2025, with the application form now available. The registration window for Session 1 will close on November 22 and had opened on October 28. For Session 2, registrations will begin on January 31 and close on February 24, 2025.

However, the response to the registration process has been slower than expected, with only 5.1 lakh applications submitted for the January exam so far, as per reports. This is significantly lower compared to 12.2 lakh applications during the same period last year.

The decline in applications has raised concerns, and with the November 22 deadline approaching, the NTA faces increasing pressure to address the slow registration numbers.

Reports suggest that the drop in applications may be linked to challenges faced by OBC and EWS students, who are now required to submit additional documentation. Along with the category certificate, candidates must provide the certificate's ID, issuance date, and the name of the issuing officer. This requirement has led to confusion and delays, as many students are struggling to obtain the necessary documents.

Another issue affecting registration is related to Aadhaar verification. Some students have encountered discrepancies between their Aadhaar card details and the information on their class 10 certificates, leading to difficulties in completing the application. In response, the NTA has updated the registration process, requiring candidates to fill in their details exactly as they appear on their Aadhaar card for successful verification.

Since JEE Main 2025 will be conducted in two sessions, separate application forms will be available for each session. Candidates can register for both sessions during the Session 1 registration period.

To apply, candidates must visit the official JEE Main website at [jeemain.nta.nic.in](http://jeemain.nta.nic.in) and complete the application form online.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam will be held from January 22 to 31, 2025, while the Session 2 exam is scheduled for April 1 to 8, 2025. Both sessions will be conducted in two shifts: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule on the official JEE Main website.