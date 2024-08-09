Kejriwal-led govt only one in India to dedicate 25% of its total budget to education in Delhi: Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced on Thursday that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is the only administration in India that dedicates 25 percent of its total budget to education. She highlighted the significant transformation of the capital's academic landscape since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took office.

At a press conference, Atishi revealed that 14 new schools are currently under construction across the city, alongside the addition of 1,541 classrooms in existing institutions. She emphasised the government's commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure.

"Before 2015, Delhi's government schools were deplorable," Atishi stated, noting severe shortages of classrooms, broken blackboards, and inadequate facilities. She described conditions where up to 150 students were crammed into a single classroom, making quality education nearly impossible.

According to Atishi, the improvements made to Delhi's government schools have positioned them ahead of many private institutions in terms of infrastructure. She compared the past and present, stating, "From 1947 until 2014, successive governments managed to build only 24,000 rooms in Delhi's government schools. However, in just 10 years, from 2015 to 2024, the Kejriwal government has added 22,711 rooms equipped with world-class facilities, including smart boards, modern laboratories, libraries, sports facilities, and high-quality desks."

The ongoing initiatives include constructing new classrooms and academic blocks in areas with a shortage of facilities, ensuring that all parts of Delhi benefit from these improvements. The new schools are being built in locations such as Rohini, Dwarka, Kirari, Jahangirpuri, and Aya Nagar.

Atishi also criticised the BJP-led central government for targeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia, both of whom are currently imprisoned in what she characterised as a "false case."

Despite these challenges, Atishi reaffirmed the government's resolve to continue its mission of providing high-quality education to Delhi's children.

"The BJP may have put Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in jail, but they cannot stop our mission to improve education in Delhi. The work of providing excellent infrastructure in our government schools is ongoing and will continue," she asserted.

(With PTI inputs)