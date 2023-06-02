Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE 10th results releasing today, where to check 

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 online: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra 10th Result 2023 on Friday in a press conference. Students can check the official website – mahresults.nic.in from 1 pm onwards for getting their scorecards. Candidates can also visit mahahsscboard.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and ssc.mahresults.org to access and download their scorecards in case the official website crashes due to heavy traffic. Students are advised to keep their admit cards or application forms handy while checking their results.

Maharashtra Class 10 board exams 2023 were conducted from March 2-25 at various exam centres across the state. Over 14 lakh candidates appeared in the Maharashtra SSC exams. Of the 14 lakh candidates, around 8.4 lakh boys and 7.33 lakh girls appeared in the examinations. The Maharashtra state board does not give out a toppers’ list unlike other state boards.

Where to check Maharashtra SSC Results 2023

Candidates can check the MSBSHSE result 2023 on mahresults.nic.in, msbshse.co.in, mahahsscboard.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and ssc.mahresults.org. They can also visit India Today Board results 2023 page-- indiatoday.in/education-today/results to check their results.

Students can also check Maharashtra SSC result via SMS. For this, students have to type a message in the following format-- MHSSC (space) seat number and send it to 57766.

How to check Maharashtra 10th results 2023 on official website

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Select the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter details such as registration number or roll number, date of birth, seat number, mother’s first name, and image text or captcha

Step 4: Your Maharashtra SSC result 2023 will appear on screen after logging in

Step 5: Download and save for future use

