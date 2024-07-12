Manusmirti row: Delhi University Vice-Chancellor says law students won't be taught the script

In response to a growing controversy over a proposal to introduce 'Manusmriti', an ancient Hindu legal text, to undergraduate courses, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has clearly stated that LLB students will not be taught the manuscript. The Faculty of Law had suggested changes in the 'Jurisprudence' paper, including readings on 'Manusmriti', but the university has rejected these suggestions.

In a video statement, Singh explained, "A proposal by the Faculty of Law was submitted to Delhi University administration, suggesting changes in the paper titled Jurisprudence. One of the changes in the proposal was to include readings on Manusmriti. Delhi University has rejected both the suggested readings and the amendments proposed by the faculty. Students will not be taught about 'Manusmriti'."

On the other hand, the proposal to teach 'Manusmriti' to DU's LLB students will also be discussed in a meeting of its Academic Council on Friday.

Dean of the Faculty of Law, Anju Wali Tikoo, defended the proposal, stating, "It is part of understanding our Indian scholars. The meaning that is being construed that it is against women's empowerment and their education is wrong, and that it is against marginalised castes is incorrect. The topic is themed as 'analytical positivism'."

Now, in response to this, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said there is no question of including any controversial portion of any script in the curriculum. He added that the government is dedicated to respect and continue with the true spirit of the constitution.

"Yesterday, some information came to us that Manusmriti will be part of Law Faculty course (in DU). I enquired and talked to Delhi University Vice Chancellor. He assured me that some law faculty member have proposed some changes in the jurisprudence chapter," Pradhan told reporters in Hyderabad.

"There is no endorsement of any such proposal in the Academic Council. Yesterday itself, the Vice Chancellor rejected that proposal."

The controversy has sparked a political debate, with the Congress criticising the BJP over the 'Manusmriti' row. The Congress deemed the manuscript "unconstitutional" and called for protests against the proposed move at state and district levels. The party's student wing, NSUI, will also stage protests in universities across the country.