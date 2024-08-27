NCERT's new proposed marking model to have class 9-11 marks in class 12 board results; Check marking system, new tests

Pitching a fresh evaluation model for calculating the marks of class 12 students, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has proposed that the performance and the marks scored by students in classes 9, 10 and 11 should be added to the final board results of class 12.

This significant proposal is detailed in a report titled ‘Establishing Equivalence across Education Boards,’ released in July, ANI reported.

Here's what the report said:

- The report emphasises the need for a progressive assessment framework, particularly for Classes 10 and 12, which will now be structured into two academic terms.

- One of the key recommendations suggests that Class 12 results will reflect cumulative marks from Classes 9 through 11.

- According to the report, “The weightage of formative and summative marks will be adjusted progressively from class 9 to class 12, increasing the emphasis on summative assessment as learners advance in grades.”



The marks breakdown:

To outline the evaluation breakdown, the report details a specific weightage for each class:

(Please note formative assessment here means ongoing tests throughout the year, and summative assessment is the end term)

- Class 9 will maintain a split of 7 percent formative and 30 percent summative assessment

- Class 10 will feature an even 50 percent division

- Class 11 will exhibit a 40 percent formative and 60 percent summative distribution

- Class 12 will conclude with a 30 percent formative and 70 percent summative ratio

This structure ultimately results in cumulative marks allocated as follows: 15 percent for Class 9, 20 percent for Class 10, 25 percent for Class 11, and 40 percent for Class 12.

The proposed assessment framework aims to create a comprehensive approach, balancing both assessments to provide a holistic view of student progress. The new model intends to better understand students' academic journeys from Classes 9 through 12.

For Classes 10 and 12, assessments will occur in two distinct terms, incorporating various classroom evaluation methods, including Portfolio Assessment, Self Assessment, Peer Assessment, Teacher Observation, Group Work, and Laboratory activities.

Additionally, the End Term Assessments will continue to utilise competency-based evaluations through ITMS, enabling teachers to select from an expansive question bank.

Term II will introduce formative assessments enriched with new elements such as Project Work, Paper Presentations with viva voice, and Group Discussions.

Lastly, the summative assessment for the term will consist of a common paper that includes Long Answers, Short Answers, Very Short Answers, and Multiple Choice Questions, all designed to align with Learning Outcomes, as outlined in the report.

