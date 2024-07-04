NCERT's newest Class 6 English textbook 'Poorvi' turns spotlight on 'Bharat', shifting focus from West to India

In a recent update, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has revealed its newest edition of the English language textbook for class 6, named 'Poorvi'.

This new educational material marks a significant shift from its former textbook as it now includes a notable emphasis on content created by Indian authors set in Indian environments. The move is part of a broader effort to align with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 and the revised National Education Policy 2020.

The previous NCERT English textbook, titled 'Honeysuckle', predominantly showcased works by non-Indian authors, with only a few pieces by Indian writers, the Indian Express reported.

However, 'Poorvi' features nine prose pieces by Indian authors and incorporates Indian settings, providing students with a more culturally rooted educational experience. While the new textbook does include five poems by non-Indian authors, the overall balance has notably shifted towards indigenous content.

Furthermore, a noteworthy addition in 'Poorvi' is introducing the term 'Bharat' within an NCERT textbook for the first time. The word 'Bharat' is featured prominently throughout the chapters, especially in a section dedicated to 'Culture and Tradition'. The chapter emphasises the heritage and virtues of 'Bharat', portraying it as a land of wisdom and valuor that commands respect on a global scale.

Additionally, the revised textbook incorporates chapters that explore unconventional uses of spices beyond culinary applications and delve into the benefits of yoga, showcasing a holistic approach to education that encompasses cultural elements and traditional practices.

Although originally slated for release in April and May, the availability of the new textbooks for classes 3 and 6 has faced delays. While the class 3 textbooks have hit the shelves, the class 6 materials are still pending release. Amid these developments, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed all affiliated schools to adopt the new syllabus and textbooks for classes 3 and 6 starting from the upcoming 2024-25 academic year.

Joseph Emmanuel, the Director of academics at CBSE, emphasised the importance of transitioning to the updated educational materials by stating, “Consequently, schools are advised to follow these new syllabi and textbooks for classes 3 and 6 in place of textbooks published by NCERT till the year 2023.” This directive aligns with the educational reforms to provide students with a more culturally immersive and relevant learning experience.

