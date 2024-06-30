NEET-UG Row: Chirag Paswan slams Opposition's actions in Parliament, says 'They are showing flawed mindset because...'

Union Minister Chirag Paswan responded to the NEET paper leak case, stating that the government is in contact with all stakeholders and will make the best decision for the students at the right time.

Paswan also criticized the Opposition for disrupting Parliament's proceedings, calling it a reflection of their "flawed mindset" (galat soch).

On Friday, the Opposition raised the issue of the NEET controversy despite several adjournments. Chirag Paswan addressed their demands in Parliament, saying, “The NEET case is being probed by agencies concerned and the matter is also before a court of law. Nonetheless, the government is holding talks with all the stakeholders. An appropriate decision will be taken at an appropriate time, in the best interests of students.”

"The opposition is displaying a flawed mindset. If it wants to raise issues concerning the public, it must allow the House to run properly and participate in debates and discussions," he added.

Paswan also confirmed that NDA ally Nitish Kumar and Bihar's chief minister will lead the coalition in the upcoming state assembly elections. The newly appointed minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president recently toured Bihar, his home state, earlier this month.

Paswan responded to the opposition's criticism about rising crime and deteriorating law and order in Bihar by stating that while the situation may be concerning, the state government is capable of addressing it.

"The situation may be a cause for concern, but the government in the state is competent to tackle it," he added.

Recently, the MP from Hajipur spoke at an event honoring 5 newly elected MPs from his party. He noted that in Bihar, unlike in Uttar Pradesh, people did not believe false claims from the opposition that the NDA planned to abolish the Constitution or reservations.

Paswan announced that his party will organize a rally at Gandhi Maidan in November to commemorate the founding of the Lok Janshakti Party, established by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.