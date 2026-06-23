NEET may become a computer-based test from 2027; students should prepare now: Pradhan on paper leak

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is likely to move to a computer-based format from next year as part of efforts to strengthen the examination system after last year's paper leak controversy.

In an interview with India Today TV, Pradhan said the government was working on a series of reforms to make major examinations more secure and reliable, while also considering changes to the way NEET is conducted.

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"Look, regarding examinations like NEET, the Radhakrishnan Committee had also made recommendations on this issue. NEET is an examination under the Health Ministry, while the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts and implements it," Pradhan said.

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He said the Education Ministry had been urging the Health Ministry for the past one or two years to shift the examination towards a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.

"The Health Ministry had a different view earlier, but this time it has also agreed. Therefore, when we conduct the next NEET examination, it will most likely be in a computer-based format," he said.

Pradhan added that discussions were also underway on redesigning the examination process, including the possibility of decentralising it.

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"There are also suggestions that the examination process could be redesigned further, including the possibility of decentralising it. Various opinions are being considered," he said.

Students should start preparing

The minister urged students to begin preparing for the likely transition to a computer-based examination system.

"Through you, I would like to assure students, parents, and all stakeholders in the education sector that next year we will make every effort to ensure the examination is conducted without errors. We are likely to move towards a computer-based test, and students should start preparing accordingly," Pradhan said.

According to him, most large-scale examinations in the country are gradually moving towards the CBT format. "A computer-based examination is comparatively more efficient and secure, although it comes with its own set of challenges. We are making all necessary plans to address those challenges as well," he said.

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Government committed to preventing paper leaks

Pradhan said ensuring the integrity of examinations remained a priority and promised action against those responsible for leaks and irregularities.

While discussing measures to prevent future paper leaks, he said the government was committed to strengthening the examination framework and tackling what he described as the "paper mafia".

"We will handle this. We will take society along with us. We will guide students, parents, and teachers. Those responsible will face legal action so that the mafia cannot operate," he said.

The minister said examination integrity was a shared responsibility involving governments, institutions, families, and society.