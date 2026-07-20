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Kotak Bank, Axis Bank Q1 earnings are out: Expert strategy on trading these stocks

Kotak Bank, Axis Bank Q1 earnings are out: Expert strategy on trading these stocks

The divergence has sharpened investor focus on one key question: which bank is better positioned for the next leg of growth as the Street turns increasingly selective on private banking names.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 20, 2026 4:53 PM IST
Kotak Bank, Axis Bank Q1 earnings are out: Expert strategy on trading these stocks Kotak Mahindra Bank posted stronger earnings, with profit up 25% and provisions down sharply.

Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank offered the market a sharp contrast this earnings season, with margin pressure dragging Axis shares lower even as Kotak’s stronger quarterly performance reinforced its standing among private lenders. The divergence has sharpened investor focus on one key question: which bank is better positioned for the next leg of growth as the Street turns increasingly selective on private banking names.

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Margin miss hits Axis sentiment

Axis Bank fell about 5% after its quarterly results, as concerns around net interest margins outweighed the comfort of a profit beat. The reaction underlined how unforgiving the market has become toward banks showing even modest pressure on profitability metrics, especially in a quarter when investors were already wary of softer trends across private lenders.

Market expert Avinash Gorakshakar said the disappointment was clear: “Market were disappointed from Axis on the margins — on the net interest margin front.” He added that if margin pressure persists into the second quarter, 'the Axis Bank stock is unlikely to be re-rated in a hurry.'

Kotak’s numbers stand out

Kotak Mahindra Bank, by contrast, delivered what the market viewed as a cleaner and stronger set of numbers. Profit rose about 25% to Rs 4,123 crore, net interest income grew roughly 9%, and provisions fell about 45%, pointing to healthier operating traction.

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Asset quality trends were mixed but manageable. Gross NPA declined, while net NPA edged up slightly to 0.27% from 0.25%, a move that did little to overshadow the broader strength in the quarter.

Why the Street is choosing quality

The broader backdrop matters. Private banking stocks have been under pressure amid concerns over NIM compression, even as the wider market remains stock-specific during the earnings season. Against that backdrop, Kotak’s steadier margin profile appears to be winning investor confidence.

“Kotak Bank definitely delivered a much better set of numbers, and I think the commentary also was pretty good,” Gorakshakar said. He added that Kotak is “ideally placed” for stronger growth, with net interest margins likely to remain steady.

Investment takeaway

The near-term message from the Street is nuanced rather than binary. Axis still retains long-term support from some brokerages, including optimism around upside potential, but the stock now needs better operating numbers to revive momentum.

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Kotak, meanwhile, appears to have emerged as the stronger near-term bet among the two, though valuations remain a consideration. Gorakshakar’s stance captures that balance: Kotak remains a positive story, but 'it’s a buy on decline, not at the current price level'. For investors navigating a volatile banking pack, earnings quality and margin resilience are once again proving decisive.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 20, 2026 4:53 PM IST
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