Vedanta stocks: Accumulate from a medium-term perspective, says Kranthi Bathini

Investors looking at Vedanta Group’s newly listed demerged entities may need to temper near-term expectations, even as the broader long-term case for the businesses remains intact. Market expert Kranthi Bathini said the group’s portfolio of infrastructure-led, metals, power and gas businesses appears compelling over a longer horizon, but added that a one-year view is harder to call with conviction.

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A long-term story, not a quick trade

Responding to a query on the newly listed Vedanta companies, Bathini said these are fundamentally long-gestation businesses tied to core sectors of the economy. “These are pretty long-term businesses,” he said, adding that “on a longer term perspective, these businesses look compelling and promising.”

Businesses linked to metals, power, gas and industrial infrastructure often move in cycles, with earnings and valuations shaped by commodity prices, policy support, capex trends and execution timelines rather than short bursts of market enthusiasm alone.

Why the one-year outlook is less certain

Bathini struck a note of caution for investors seeking quick gains from the demerger theme. “One year perspective is slightly difficult to gauge these stocks,” he said, suggesting that while listing-led excitement may draw attention, the investment case may play out over a longer period.

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Sectors still in a momentum zone

Bathini did not dismiss the opportunity. He noted that the underlying sectors are “in a momentum zone at this point of time,” indicating that sentiment around infrastructure, metals and energy-linked plays remains supportive.

That backdrop could help sustain investor interest in the Vedanta basket, especially at a time when market participants are rotating toward sector-specific opportunities rather than taking broad-based index calls.

Accumulation remains the preferred strategy

For investors with patience, Bathini’s advice was clear: “If the investor is a medium to long-term investor, keep accumulating these stocks.” He also pointed to the group’s market track record, saying Vedanta “has outperformed the broader indices in the past three, four years.”

The takeaway is straightforward. Vedanta’s demerged companies may not lend themselves neatly to a one-year target-driven approach, but for investors willing to ride sector cycles and absorb near-term volatility, gradual accumulation could be the more sensible strategy.