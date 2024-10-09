NEET PG 2024 counselling delayed: IMA sends urgent letter to Health Ministry

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed urgent concern on Tuesday regarding the delay in the NEET PG 2024 counselling process, which has been stalled due to an ongoing case in the Supreme Court. In response to this situation, the IMA has reached out to Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda.

The association has urged the government to find a short-term solution that would enable the relevant authorities to initiate the counselling process while ensuring the welfare of both students and the healthcare system.

In their letter, IMA officials highlighted the increasing concerns and uncertainty arising from the continued delay in counselling. They stated, "The delay in the counselling process is causing immense distress to thousands of NEET PG aspirants across the country."

Furthermore, the IMA emphasised that candidates who have diligently worked to secure postgraduate medical seats are now facing prolonged uncertainty about their futures due to the ongoing judicial proceedings. This delay could negatively impact the functioning of healthcare institutions, as postgraduate students are essential for maintaining the availability of medical professionals in hospitals and medical colleges.

While the IMA respects the judicial process and acknowledges the need for legal clarity, they urged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to take proactive measures to address this issue. The association wants to ensure that students' academic careers and professionalism are not compromised due to the delay.

The IMA has warned that continued delays could significantly disrupt the academic calendar, as well as training and deployment within the healthcare system.

Additionally, they pointed out that several state counselling committees are experiencing uncertainty regarding the awarding of incentive marks to in-service candidates due to the non-disclosure of scores this year, creating yet another challenge for the counselling process.