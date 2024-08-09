NEET-PG 2024: SC declines petition to reschedule exam amid centre allocation concerns

The Supreme Court of India has rejected a petition requesting the rescheduling of the NEET-PG 2024 examinations. The petition had raised concerns regarding the allocation of exam centres for medical postgraduate aspirants.

In its ruling, the court emphasised that while the allocation may not be ideal, it is imperative to uphold the integrity of the examination schedule. "It is not a perfect world and cannot devise a new education policy," the Supreme Court stated. The justices cautioned that delaying the exams could jeopardize the future of numerous candidates who rely on a timely assessment.

The NEET-PG 2024 is a crucial examination for aspiring medical professionals, and the court's decision aims to maintain the established timeline, ensuring that the interests of all candidates are considered.