N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment: Tata board believes veteran’s association would benefit the company immensely

MUST READ | N Chandrasekaran's ₹685 crore pay in 5 years: The figure that stands out in Tata Sons' latest annual report

The annual report stated: “Mr N Chandrasekaran is liable to retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment. Considering the skills, experience, and knowledge of Mr N Chandrasekaran, the Board was of the opinion that his continued association would immensely benefit the Company and hence recommends his re-appointment.” It said that his reappointment is already part of the notice convening the AGM.

Chandrasekaran’s reappointment was put on hold as Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata told the board that many key issues remained unresolved. Noel Tata had reportedly sought greater clarity from Chandrasekaran on the group’s five-year strategic roadmap, and on the roadmap to offer an exit to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group without Tata Sons going public.

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DON'T MISS | Chandrasekaran’s reappointment put on hold as Noel Tata flags unresolved issues: Report

Noel Tata had reportedly raised questions on the high capex for new businesses, including semiconductors, and the losses incurred by Tata Digital and Air India.

For Chandrasekaran to be reappointed, the decision must be unanimous.