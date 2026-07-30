Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment: Tata board believes veteran’s association would benefit the company immensely

N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment: Tata board believes veteran’s association would benefit the company immensely

N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment: Tata board will take up the matter in its Annual General Meeting next month.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 11:26 AM IST
N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment: Tata board believes veteran’s association would benefit the company immensely Tata board to take up the matter of N Chandrasekaran's reappointment in the next AGM

Ahead of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment that would be taken up in the conglomerate’s Annual General Meeting that is scheduled to be held on August 18.

The veteran’s reappointment has meanwhile been the focus of many discussions outside of the company’s board rooms. However, in the annual report, Tata said that the board was optimistic and saw great value in a renewed term for Chandrasekaran.

Advertisement

MUST READ | N Chandrasekaran's ₹685 crore pay in 5 years: The figure that stands out in Tata Sons' latest annual report

The annual report stated: “Mr N Chandrasekaran is liable to retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment. Considering the skills, experience, and knowledge of Mr N Chandrasekaran, the Board was of the opinion that his continued association would immensely benefit the Company and hence recommends his re-appointment.” It said that his reappointment is already part of the notice convening the AGM.

Chandrasekaran’s reappointment was put on hold as Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata told the board that many key issues remained unresolved. Noel Tata had reportedly sought greater clarity from Chandrasekaran on the group’s five-year strategic roadmap, and on the roadmap to offer an exit to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group without Tata Sons going public.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Chandrasekaran’s reappointment put on hold as Noel Tata flags unresolved issues: Report

Noel Tata had reportedly raised questions on the high capex for new businesses, including semiconductors, and the losses incurred by Tata Digital and Air India.

For Chandrasekaran to be reappointed, the decision must be unanimous.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 30, 2026 11:25 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more