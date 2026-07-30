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'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 7: Despite weekday slowdown, Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film mints ₹174 crore in India

'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 7: Despite weekday slowdown, Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film mints ₹174 crore in India

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Reba Monica John, and Gautham Vasudev Menon

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  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 11:04 AM IST
'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 7: Despite weekday slowdown, Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film mints ₹174 crore in IndiaVijay's Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay's swansong film Jana Nayagan continued its strong run at the Indian box office on its seventh day, comfortably crossing the ₹149 crore net mark. While collections witnessed the expected weekday slowdown, the H. Vinoth-directed political action drama maintained a solid hold, especially in the Tamil market.

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On Day 7 (the first Wednesday), Jana Nayagan collected an estimated ₹6.10 crore in net revenue across all languages in India. With this, the film's first-week India net collection reached approximately ₹149.65 crore, while its India gross stood at around ₹174.81 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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After a blockbuster opening, Jana Nayagan has collected ₹149.65 crore net at the Indian box office in its first seven days. The film opened with ₹42.70 crore on Thursday, followed by ₹21.15 crore on Friday. Collections picked up over the weekend with ₹28.90 crore on Saturday and ₹32.00 crore on Sunday. As expected, earnings slowed during the weekdays, with the film collecting ₹10.65 crore on Monday, ₹8.00 crore on Tuesday, and an estimated ₹6.10 crore on Wednesday (Day 7). This takes the film's India gross collection to approximately ₹174.81 crore, while the India net collection stands at ₹149.65 crore after its first week.

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Occupancy sees weekday decline

The film achieved an overall 15.7% occupancy on its seventh day. Tamil continued to dominate the film's business, registering the highest occupancy at around 46.2% overall during the first week, while the Hindi and Telugu versions contributed steadily to the overall collections. Despite the midweek drop, the film maintained healthy footfalls across more than 10,000 shows on Wednesday.

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Nearing the ₹150 crore milestone

With the first week ending at nearly ₹150 crore net, Jana Nayagan is expected to cross the milestone comfortably on its second Thursday. The film's strong opening weekend has helped offset the regular weekday declines, and trade expects another boost over the upcoming weekend if occupancy improves.

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About the film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Reba Monica John, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander, the political action thriller has been one of the biggest Tamil releases of 2026 and is widely regarded as Vijay's farewell film before his full-time political career.

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Published on: Jul 30, 2026 11:04 AM IST
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