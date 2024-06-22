NEET-PG entrance examination postponed amid integrity concerns: Ministry of Health

In response to growing concerns about the integrity of competitive examinations, the Ministry of Health has announced the postponement of the NEET-PG Entrance Examination scheduled for tomorrow. A new date for the examination will be announced soon, according to the Ministry.

The decision comes in the wake of recent allegations questioning the fairness of various competitive exams, prompting the Ministry to launch a comprehensive review of the examination processes of the NEET-PG Entrance Examination administered by the National Board of Examination for aspiring medical students.

The ministry has announced a comprehensive evaluation of the examination procedures to ensure they are strong and impartial. The new date for the exam will be disclosed soon.

"Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students. This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of examination process," the ministry said in a statement.

This is the second competitive exam to be postponed following the cancellation of the UGC-NET due to a leaked exam paper on the darknet. Additionally, there is a current controversy regarding suspected irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had said the day before that "unavoidable circumstances" had forced the postponement of the CSIR-UGC-NET test, which was originally slated to begin on June 25.