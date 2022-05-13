NEET-PG exam: SC dismisses plea seeking postponement of exam

Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of the postgraduate medical exam—National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG). The apex court said that thousands of students who have registered for the exam will be affected.

The court also stated that a delay in conducting exam will lead to further shortages of resident doctors in hospitals, reported Bar and Bench. A two-judge bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, “NEET-PG will take place on May 21. How can we postpone this? Just to avoid some element of hardship to your client, should we cause hardship to all other candidates who are ready? How can we?”

The top court also maintained if the government decides to postpone the exam, it is fine but the SC cannot pass such directions. It remarked, “If the government takes a call that is fine, but we cannot interfere… NEET 2022 is an independent exam. It has no relation to 2021.”

Senior Advocate Rakesh Kumar Khanna, who was appearing for petitioners, highlighted the delay in NEET 2021 counselling and that has inconvenienced many candidates. To this, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) said that more than 2 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

Senior Counsel P Wilson also sought postponement of the exam and said infrastructure crunch might ensue if students of NEET 2021 and 2022 get admitted at the same time. He said, “There was no time limit prescribed for 2022. The clash again occurs now. Everyone has forgotten about infrastructural facilities available in college. When 2021 and 2022 students study together where is the infrastructure?”



Earlier this week, the top court had agreed to hear the plea of doctors seeking postponement of the NEET-PG 2022 exam, slated to be held on May 21, on the grounds that it will clash with the NEET-PG 2021 counselling.