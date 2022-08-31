NEET Answer Key 2022: NTA releases answer key, OMR sheets

The answer key and OMR sheets of NEET UG 2022 have been released today on neet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also activated the objection window for any queries or doubts till September 2. No challenge will be accepted after the scheduled date. The candidates can download the NEET 2022 answer key from the official website using their application number and date of birth.

Steps to download NEET UG 2022 answer key

1. Go to NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the answer key link on the website

3. Fill in application number and date of birth

4. Submit and answer key will appear on screen.

NTA had informed that around 18,72,343 candidates appeared in NEET UG 2022 on July 17, 2022. NTA also stated that NEET result 2022 will be declared by September 7, 2022. Along with results, NEET cut-off marks and all India ranks will be uploaded on the website.

The NTA has allowed the affected students in Kollam to re-appear for NEET on September 4, news agency PTI reported quoting sources. NTA will also organise a re-exam for the affected candidates at two centres in Rajasthan, two in Madhya Pradesh and one in Uttar Pradesh.

The issue of forcing the girls to remove their innerwear before entering an exam centre in Kollam district on July 17 had created a huge uproar across the country.

Aspirants can get admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing and AYUSH courses in medical and dental colleges of India through NEET 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)

