NEET-UG 2024 row: Opposition plans to raise issue in Parliament today

NEET-UG 2024 row: The Opposition is likely to raise the issue of alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam in Parliament on Friday. This comes after the uproar during the oath-taking of members of the ruling NDA that were interrupted by slogans from Opposition MPs.

According to sources who spoke to India Today TV, the Opposition is expected to raise the NEET issue during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in both the Houses. If the Opposition raises the NEET issue, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan could intervene.

The government, too, is prepared to take on the Opposition in the issue. They will respond to all the queries of the Opposition as required actions have been taken by the ruling dispensation to fix the problem, a source said.

Meanwhile, the issue was discussed in detail in a meeting of floor leaders of the INDIA bloc held at Congress President Malikarjun Kharge’s residence. There was consensus that the Opposition would bring up the issue for discussion in both the Houses. In fact, two meetings were held at Kharge’s residence to ensure proper coordination.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leaders Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, DMK leader Kanimozhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Arvind Sawant, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak and others were present during the meeting.

Left Leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said that it is time to demand a discussion on the NEET issue and that the government responds.

The NEET-UG medical exam has been the centre of a controversy raging for weeks due to allegations of paper leaks, grace marks, and other irregularities. The NEET-UG exam was held on May 5, and the results were declared on June 5. Meanwhile, the CBI made its first arrests in Patna in the NEET-UG paper leak case on Thursday.