NEET-UG 2024 to be cancelled? SC to hear multiple pleas on grace marks, paper leak today

In an upcoming hearing on Thursday, June 13, the Supreme Court is set to address three petitions concerning the controversy surrounding NEET-UG 2024 medical entrance test, which determines admission to MBBS, BDS, and other related courses.

A vacation bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta is scheduled to hear these petitions regarding the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024.

Among the petitioners is Alakh Pandey, the chief executive of the EdTech company 'Physics Wallah', who has raised concerns about the alleged arbitrary allocation of grace marks by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to more than 1,500 candidates. Pandey has requested the court to establish an expert panel under its supervision to investigate the examination process and results of NEET (UG) 2024.

On the other hand hearing a plea on the discrepancies in the NEET-UG exam results, the Supreme Court on Tuesday i.e. June 11, refused to put a stay on the ongoing counselling sessions for the candidates who have already cleared the cut-off in the NEET-UG 2024 exams.

Justice Nath said, "Response will be filed by the NTA. Let the counselling start. We are not stopping the counselling," Live Law reported.

Along with this the SC also asked the National Testing Agency to issue clarifications on the discrepancies in the result overall. The court issued a notice to the NTA regarding the same.

The bench presided over by a two-judge bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah raised concerns about the integrity of the process, stating that "sanctity has been affected, so we need answers."

This year, 67 students achieved a perfect score of 720 in the exam. Notably, Faridabad in Haryana came under scrutiny due to suspicions of malpractice, with six candidates from a single centre making it to the perfect score list.

