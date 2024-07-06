NEET UG counselling postponed: Jairam Ramesh takes a dig at PM Modi, 'The non-biological PM...'

As the NEET UG 2024 counselling was postponed on July 6, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his aides blaming them for playing with the future of millions of students.

In a post on social media platform X, Ramesh wrote, "The whole NEET-UG issue is getting worse day by day. The non-biological Prime Minister and his biological Education Minister are giving more proof of their incompetence and insensitivity. The future of millions of our youth is completely unsafe in their hands."

NEET-UG का पूरा मामला दिन-ब-दिन बदतर होता जा रहा है। नॉन-बायोलॉजिकल प्रधानमंत्री और उनके बायोलॉजिकल शिक्षा मंत्री अपनी अक्षमता और असंवेदनशीलता के और भी प्रूफ दे रहे हैं। हमारे लाखों युवाओं का भविष्य उनके हाथों में बिल्कुल असुरक्षित है।https://t.co/eiDwA1EFZU — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 6, 2024

The counselling for NEET UG 2024 was postponed until further notice. The NEET UG all-India quota (AIQ) seat counselling, originally set to commence on July 6, has been delayed. This decision follows the Supreme Court's refusal to postpone the NEET UG counselling that was supposed to start on the same day.

The Supreme Court, headed by CJI DY Chandrachud along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is scheduled to address several NEET UG 2024 petitions on July 8.

These petitions involve allegations of a paper leak, requests for the cancellation of the entire exam with a demand for its re-conduction, calls for an inquiry into the National Testing Agency's (NTA) operations, among other concerns.

Notably, NEET UG counselling within the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) encompasses seats across government colleges, central and deemed universities, as well as positions reserved for beneficiaries of the Insured Persons (IP) quota in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges. Also included are seats at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune.