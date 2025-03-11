No exam required! NCERT announces recruitment for media production divisions with pay up to Rs 60,000 pm

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has opened applications for various roles within its Media Production Division, including positions such as Anchor, Graphic Assistant/Artist, Production Assistant (Video and Audio), Video Editor, Sound Recordist, and Cameraperson. Interested candidates can find detailed information in the official advertisement available on the NCERT website at ncert.nic.in.

Employment Terms and Salary

Successful candidates will be employed on a contract basis, with a daily wage of Rs 2,500, allowing for a maximum of 24 working days per month, which totals up to Rs 60,000 monthly.

Age Requirements

Applicants must be between 21 and 45 years of age to qualify for these positions.

Walk-In-Interview Schedule

Prospective candidates are invited to attend walk-in interviews at the CIET, NCERT office in New Delhi, starting at 9 AM on the following dates:

Anchor : March 17, 2025

: March 17, 2025 Production Assistant (Video & Audio) : March 18, 2025

: March 18, 2025 Video Editor : March 19, 2025

: March 19, 2025 Sound Recordist : March 20, 2025

: March 20, 2025 Cameraperson : March 21, 2025

: March 21, 2025 Graphic Assistant/Artist: March 22, 2025

Application Process

To apply, candidates should:

Visit the official NCERT website, ncert.nic.in. Review the recruitment notification for their desired position. Prepare necessary documents, including biodata, original certificates, and photocopies. Attend the walk-in interview on the scheduled date.

Required Documentation

Candidates must present experience certificates and samples of their work, such as multimedia projects, video/audio edits, graphic designs, published articles, animations, mobile applications, or other creative content during the skill test or interaction.

For further details, candidates can refer to the official notice on the NCERT website.