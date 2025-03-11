No exam required! NCERT announces recruitment for media production divisions with pay up to Rs 60,000 pm

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has opened applications for various roles within its Media Production Division, including positions such as Anchor, Graphic Assistant/Artist, Production Assistant (Video and Audio), Video Editor, Sound Recordist, and Cameraperson. Interested candidates can find detailed information in the official advertisement available on the NCERT website at ncert.nic.in.
Employment Terms and Salary
Successful candidates will be employed on a contract basis, with a daily wage of Rs 2,500, allowing for a maximum of 24 working days per month, which totals up to Rs 60,000 monthly.
Age Requirements
Applicants must be between 21 and 45 years of age to qualify for these positions.
Walk-In-Interview Schedule
Prospective candidates are invited to attend walk-in interviews at the CIET, NCERT office in New Delhi, starting at 9 AM on the following dates:
Application Process
To apply, candidates should:
Required Documentation
Candidates must present experience certificates and samples of their work, such as multimedia projects, video/audio edits, graphic designs, published articles, animations, mobile applications, or other creative content during the skill test or interaction.
For further details, candidates can refer to the official notice on the NCERT website.
