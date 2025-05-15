'No longer a credible academic partner': After JNU, Kanpur University ends MoU with Turkey's Istanbul University

Following growing protests in India over Turkey's recent geopolitical alignment, Kanpur University has officially withdrawn its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Istanbul University. The move comes a day after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) terminated its own academic agreement with the same institution.

The university administration confirmed the development on Wednesday, stating that the decision was driven by Turkey’s decision to align with a country perceived as “openly hostile to India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

MoU terminated over national interest concerns

The now-cancelled MoU between Kanpur University and Istanbul University had facilitated academic exchange and collaborative research. However, the varsity said continuing the relationship would go against India’s national interest.

“This move is a direct consequence of Turkey assuming a critical geopolitical stance to join hands with a nation which is openly hostile to India's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the university stated.

It further noted, “An institution linked, directly or by implication, with a strategic ally of Pakistan can no longer be a credible academic partner.”

While reaffirming its commitment to international academic engagement, the university stressed that such cooperation should not compromise India’s values.

“To do that would be to compromise the core principles of national interest, dignity, and security,” the statement said.

The administration also expressed hope that Istanbul University would understand the reason behind this “irreversible decision.”

This move reflects a broader trend among Indian academic institutions re-evaluating international partnerships amid geopolitical shifts. In recent weeks, student groups and academics have called for the termination of collaborations with institutions in nations taking adversarial positions against India.

Kanpur University hasn't found or suggested any new collaborations (with other institutions or organisations) to replace existing ones (or potentially fill a need). However, the university has stated that it will keep focusing on providing high-quality education and research that aligns with India's goals and needs.