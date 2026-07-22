No MBA wait needed: IIM Bangalore, Mumbai, Lucknow open doors to Class 12 students via JEE

Getting into an IIM no longer has to wait until after graduation. A handful of the country's most prestigious management institutions have started admitting students straight out of school, and some of them are using JEE scores to do it.

The programmes on offer are not conventional MBA feeders. They sit at the crossroads of business and technology, covering artificial intelligence, data science, digital entrepreneurship and analytics, fields that industries are increasingly hiring for but that traditional management education had not historically addressed at the undergraduate level.

Advertisement

The five IIMs and what they offer

IIM Mumbai has built its undergraduate offering around a BS in Digital Science and Business Management. Admission runs through JEE Main Paper 1 alone, with no alternative routes. Students who make the shortlist then face a Personal Interview, which carries 30% of the weight in the final merit ranking. The inaugural batch is capped at 70 seats.

IIM Bangalore takes a different approach with its BBA in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship, a three-year online degree centred on innovation and digital commerce. Applicants have a choice of three routes in: JEE Main, CUET or the institute's own entrance test. Only one needs to be attempted.

IIM Sambalpur uses JEE Main scores as its shortlisting tool for the BS in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. Those who clear that stage then go through a Personal Interview before a final decision is made. Applicants must be under 20, with the usual category-based relaxations in place.

Advertisement

IIM Kozhikode has structured its JEE criteria as a gateway rather than an entry ticket. A JEE Main percentile of 80 or above waives the institute's own aptitude test, but the rest of the selection process still applies. The programme is a Bachelor of Management Studies.

IIM Lucknow is the newest entrant, having launched its BS in Artificial Intelligence and Business Analytics in 2026. It is also the only IIM undergraduate programme that accepts JEE Advanced scores. The age ceiling is 21, with a 5% marks relaxation for SC and ST applicants.

What's driving the shift

The move into undergraduate education is not happening in isolation. The National Education Policy 2020 has pushed institutions toward combining disciplines that were previously kept in separate silos. Management schools, long focused almost entirely on postgraduate cohorts, are responding to a job market that has begun valuing people who understand both technology and business from the ground up, not just those who studied one and then pivoted to the other.

Advertisement

For students finishing Class 12, the calculus has changed. An IIM is no longer a destination that requires years of prior study to reach. The route in has moved earlier, and for those with strong JEE performance, it now begins at the point where most choices are just being made.