Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
HAL, Piramal Pharma, AB Capital: Stocks to trade —  Key levels, target, stop loss & more

HAL, Piramal Pharma, AB Capital: Stocks to trade —  Key levels, target, stop loss & more

Axis Direct said that Hindustan Aeronautics has decisively broken out of the one-month multiple resistance zone on a closing basis, accompanied by huge volumes.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026 8:08 AM IST
HAL, Piramal Pharma, AB Capital: Stocks to trade —  Key levels, target, stop loss & morePiramal Pharma decisively surpassed the multiple resistance zone of the Rs 182 from the past couple of months on a closing basis along with huge volumes, said the brokerage.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday on the back of feeble geopolitical tensions, despite supportive quarterly earnings. Moderating FIIs inflows is weighing on the market sentiments. The BSE Sensex declined 238.41 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 77,470.11, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 50.80 points, or 0.21 per cent, to end at 24,187.70 for the day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks like Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Piramal Pharma and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:


Piramal Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 195-205 | Stop Loss: Rs 175
Piramal Pharma Ltd decisively surpassed the multiple resistance zone of the Rs 182 level from the past couple of months on a closing basis along with huge volumes. It has also confirmed an inverse head & shoulders pattern, indicating bullish sentiments. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms bullish sentiment. The daily, weekly, and monthly RSI remain bullish, indicating rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 195-205, and its downside support zone is the Rs 179-172 levels.  

Advertisement


Hindustan Aeronautics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,700-4,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,500
HAL has decisively broken out of the one-month multiple resistance zone of Rs 4,535 levels on a closing basis, accompanied by huge volumes. The daily Bollinger Band buy signal indicates increased momentum. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms bullish sentiment. The daily, weekly, and monthly RSI remains bullish, indicating rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 4,700-4,800, and its downside support zone is the Rs 4,535-4,460 levels.  
 

Aditya Birla Capital | Buy | Target Price: Rs 420-435 | Stop Loss: Rs 395
AB Capital is in a strong uptrend across all the time frames, indicating strong bullish sentiment. The stock is trending higher, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms on the daily and weekly charts. It is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms bullish sentiment. With the current close, the stock has surpassed the breakout of the past couple of weeks' down-sloping trendline at the 407 level, indicating positive bias. The daily, weekly, and monthly RSI remain bullish, indicating rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 420-435, and its downside support zone is the Rs 400-393 levels.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Jul 22, 2026 8:08 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today