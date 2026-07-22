HAL, Piramal Pharma, AB Capital: Stocks to trade —  Key levels, target, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday on the back of feeble geopolitical tensions, despite supportive quarterly earnings. Moderating FIIs inflows is weighing on the market sentiments. The BSE Sensex declined 238.41 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 77,470.11, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 50.80 points, or 0.21 per cent, to end at 24,187.70 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Piramal Pharma and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Piramal Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 195-205 | Stop Loss: Rs 175

Piramal Pharma Ltd decisively surpassed the multiple resistance zone of the Rs 182 level from the past couple of months on a closing basis along with huge volumes. It has also confirmed an inverse head & shoulders pattern, indicating bullish sentiments. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms bullish sentiment. The daily, weekly, and monthly RSI remain bullish, indicating rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 195-205, and its downside support zone is the Rs 179-172 levels.

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Hindustan Aeronautics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,700-4,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,500

HAL has decisively broken out of the one-month multiple resistance zone of Rs 4,535 levels on a closing basis, accompanied by huge volumes. The daily Bollinger Band buy signal indicates increased momentum. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms bullish sentiment. The daily, weekly, and monthly RSI remains bullish, indicating rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 4,700-4,800, and its downside support zone is the Rs 4,535-4,460 levels.





Aditya Birla Capital | Buy | Target Price: Rs 420-435 | Stop Loss: Rs 395

AB Capital is in a strong uptrend across all the time frames, indicating strong bullish sentiment. The stock is trending higher, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms on the daily and weekly charts. It is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms bullish sentiment. With the current close, the stock has surpassed the breakout of the past couple of weeks' down-sloping trendline at the 407 level, indicating positive bias. The daily, weekly, and monthly RSI remain bullish, indicating rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 420-435, and its downside support zone is the Rs 400-393 levels.