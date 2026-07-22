Nifty, Sensex, Nifty Bank outlook for today: GIFT Nifty down 60 pts; key levels to watch

Indian equity benchmark indices are poised for a muted start on Wednesday, despited positive global cues expected to underpin sentiment, although elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical tensions are likely to temper risk appetite. Traders will be looking at Q1 earnings for the stock specific action.

Domestic equities are expected to remain range-bound amid continued geopolitical tensions in West Asia, rising crude oil prices, weak rupee, persistent FII selling and mixed global cues, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. "Earnings season is expected to drive stock-specific action, investor sentiment shall be influenced by developments in West Asia and the crude oil prices."

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GIFT Nifty, Asian markets & US stocks

GIFT Nifty Futures on the NSE International Exchange were 61.10 points, or 0.25 per cent, down at 24,119.50 hinting at a negative start for the domestic market on Wednesday. Stocks jumped at the start of trading in Asia as investors took cues from a rebound in US ‌markets. KOSPI soared nearly 6 per cent, while Nikkei jumped 2 per cent. However, Hang Seng was down a per cent.

Wall Street's main indices closed higher on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to major technology earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 385.38 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 52,224.64, the S&P 500 gained 65.92 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 7,509.20 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 329.13 points, or 1.29 per cent, to 25,837.21.

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Crude, US dollar, gold & more

Brent crude nudged 0.6 per cent higher to $91.55 a barrel after two oil tankers carrying Saudi crude to Asia reversed course in the Red Sea on Tuesday after threats of ⁠attack from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis. The US dollar index held near a one-week high of 101.20. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.3 per cent at $66,611.73. Gold was up 0.5 per cent at $4,097.67.

Market participants remained focused on the ongoing Q1 earnings season and foreign institutional flows for fresh directional cues, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "We continue to advocate a stock-specific approach, preferring relatively stronger sectors while maintaining disciplined risk and position management, especially for leveraged trades. "

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FII-DII flows

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 656.88 crore on Tuesday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 1,650.16 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty50, Sensex & India VIX outlook

The market continues to form indecisive candlestick patterns, suggesting that the current range could break in either direction. However, a meaningful breakout will be confirmed only if the market surpasses 24,500/78,700 or slips below 24,000/76,800 on a closing basis, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities.

"Until then, the market is likely to remain stock-specific with limited movement. The preferred strategy remains unchanged: reduce weak long positions in the 24,350–24,450/78,300–78,600) zone, while selectively accumulating quality stocks on declines," he added.

Sensex continues to trade within a broader consolidation range. Immediate support is placed in the 77,100–77,200 zone, while resistance is seen around the 77,800–77,900 region. A sustained move above resistance could revive bullish momentum, whereas a breach below support may trigger further consolidation in the short term, said Sachin Gupta, VP of Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking.

In the near term, the overall trend is expected to remain positive, with the potential to move towards the 24,400 mark. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 24,150. A decisive breach below this level could trigger further weakness, dragging the index towards 23,950, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

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India VIX declined 2.93 per cent to 12.60, signalling subdued volatility and indicating that traders continue to avoid aggressive directional positioning, said Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities.



Nifty Bank outlook

Bank Nifty continues to trade above its key short-term and medium-term moving averages, suggesting that the broader trend remains constructive but momentum indicators and oscillators are largely neutral, pointing towards a lack of strong directional conviction and range-bound movement in the near term, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

"Going ahead, the immediate resistance for Bank Nifty is placed in the 58,300-58,400 zone. Any sustainable move above this zone could result in Bank Nifty extending its pullback towards 58,800 in the short term. On the downside, the immediate support for Bank Nifty is placed in the 57,500-57,400 zone," it added.

Nifty Bank formed a doji candle with a long upper shadow highlighting profit booking at higher levels as the index continues to consolidate around the 58,000 levels. Index in the last 6 weeks is seen consolidating in the range of 58,700-56,500, said Bajaj Broking Research.

"Going ahead, only a move above the June high of 58,700 would confirm a breakout from the ongoing consolidation and could trigger the next leg of the rally towards 59,300 and eventually 60,000 levels in the coming weeks. Failure to do so will signal extension of the last six weeks consolidation," it added.