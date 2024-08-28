No more 75% attendance for college students? Delhi HC asks Centre to reconsider key requirement

Every college student in India, more or less, has felt pressured by the mandatory 75 per cent attendance rule at some point or the other during their higher education. In some good news for the students, the Delhi High Court has recently observed the immediate need to reconsider the mandatory attendance requirements for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

A two-judge division bench, comprising Justices Pratibha M Singh and Amit Sharma, was hearing a suo motu PIL filed after a law student at Amity University died by suicide. It was alleged that the institution and some faculty members harassed him for maintaining low attendance.

While hearing the case, the court said that students today perceive attendance differently. The bench added that students' mental health is affected by these mandatory requirements.

The court further said that it is common for students to study various subjects online, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. It also called for a uniform framework to regulate UG and PG courses over attendance rules.

It was also alleged in the PIL that the student was forced to repeat an entire year in the BA (LLB) course, leading to his death by suicide. The High Court also said that attendance needs to be positively encouraged instead of shortage being penalised by not allowing students to appear in exams.

"Global practices followed by leading educational institutions around the world would also need to be analysed to see whether mandatory attendance requirements are even required. In the opinion of this Court, teachers and students need to be consulted in order to consider what should be the standards of attendance," the High Court order as accessed by Bar and Bench stated.

The order also called for wider consultation to have a relook at the need of mandatory attendance norms. The court issued notices to the Centre, National Medical Commission, Department of Education and other stakeholders. The matter will be heard next on September 9.

Attendance norms across various universities

In University of Mumbai, students must have an overall average attendance of 75 per cent and a minimum attendance of 50 per cent for each subject. They are also required to attend at least 75 per cent of lectures, practicals, and tutorials on average.

However, students who miss classes due to participation in sports, cultural activities and NSS may get full credit.

In University of Delhi, out of the 40 marks given for Continuous Assessment of tutorial, 5 shall be for attendance. Students having 67-70 per cent attendance will get 1 mark, those having 70-75 per cent will secure 2 marks and those with 75-80 per cent attendance will get 3 marks.

While those with 80-85 per cent attendance will get 4 marks, students having more than 85 per cent attendance will secure 5 marks. In case of Internal Assessments of 30 marks, 6 marks shall be for attendance.

MBBS students have a rougher deal than this as they must have at least 75 per cent attendance in theory and at least 80 per cent attendance in practical or clinical training. Students who fail to meet these requirements won't be allowed to take supplementary exams or receive grace marks in exams.