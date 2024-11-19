No reduction in class 10 & class 12 syllabus: CBSE dismisses rumours of any board exam changes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a clarification regarding rumours circulating about changes to the examination system for Classes 10 and 12. On Thursday, the board stated it has neither announced a 15% reduction in the syllabus nor plans to implement open-book exams in select subjects.

The official statement, attributed to CBSE regional officer Vikas Kumar Agrawal, urged students, parents, and the public to rely on confirmed information shared through the CBSE website rather than unverified online claims.

The clarification comes in response to misleading reports indicating that Agrawal announced significant changes during a recent educational summit in Indore. According to these reports, the proposed revisions were intended to alleviate student stress and would align with the holistic approaches outlined in the New Education Policy.

However, CBSE firmly refuted these assertions, stating, “CBSE has not made any such change in its examination system and internal evaluation system, nor has any official information been issued in this regard.” The board reiterated that any updates regarding examination patterns would be disseminated exclusively through official channels, advising stakeholders to consult the CBSE website for accurate updates.

For the upcoming 2024-25 academic session, CBSE confirmed that the single-term examination format will remain in place for both Class 10 and 12. Plans to revert to a two-term examination format are set for the 2025-26 session, but no immediate changes will take effect for students preparing for the 2025 board examinations.

This approach aligns with CBSE's commitment to adapting its evaluation methods to support student learning better, but the current system will continue unchanged for the near future.

Meanwhile, the CBSE is expected to release the date sheet for the 2025 board examinations by the end of November 2024 on its official website, cbse.nic.in.

According to a circular issued at the beginning of the academic year, the CBSE board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2025. Class 10 examinations are anticipated to conclude in the second week of March, while Class 12 exams are likely to wrap up in the first week of April 2025.