'No systematic failure,' NTA reaffirms stance on NEET-UG leak ahead of SC hearing today

In the latest on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has submitted a fresh written response to the Supreme Court, addressing the allegations of irregularities. This response was filed on Wednesday in light of the upcoming hearing scheduled for July 18, today, where the court will deliberate on petitions urging the annulment of the NEET-UG 2024 test conducted on May 5 due to suspected paper leaks and malpractices.

The NTA's recent submission to the court is viewed as a reaffirmation of the arguments it had presented before. The agency highlighted that the higher scores attained by certain applicants in the NEET exam did not indicate "systemic failures". Moreover, it emphasised that a 25 per cent reduction in the syllabus had contributed to improved performances on the test.

Combatting allegations surrounding manipulated videos circulated on the messaging app Telegram, the NTA denounced these videos as falsified, aimed at propagating false narratives of paper leaks. Stressing the importance of merit-based performance, the NTA dismissed claims of NEET paper leaks in Patna, Bihar, and Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. It asserted taking measures to identify and take action against individuals involved in unethical practices.

While acknowledging the ongoing investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the NTA clarified that deserving candidates would not be disadvantaged in the selection process, which is based on merit. Both the government and the NTA had previously opposed calls for a re-test, contending that localised leaks did not compromise the integrity of the overall examination. Citing a data analysis report from IIT Madras, they argued that no systemic malpractice was indicated in the findings.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India will be hearing a group of petitions surrounding the NEET-UG 2024 exam controversy today, July 18. According to the SC's cause list, the bench hearing the petitions today will be a three-judge bench comprising CJI D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The judges will be hearing over 40 petitions, including pleas filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and several students who appeared for the examination. The NTA seeks a transfer of all the cases against it pending in many High Courts regarding the NEET-UG controversy, PTI reported.