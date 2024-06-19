PM Modi inaugurates New Nalanda University Campus in Bihar today; Know more about its history and heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Nalanda University campus located near the ancient university ruins in Rajgir in Bihar on Wednesday, June 19. The upcoming visit holds historical significance as the campus is named after the ancient university, which was renowned for attracting scholars from around the world approximately 1,600 years ago.

PM Modi also shared a post about his presence at the inauguration. He wrote, "It’s a very special day for our education sector. At around 10:30 AM today, the new campus of the Nalanda University would be inaugurated at Rajgir. Nalanda has a strong connect with our glorious past. This university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth."

Accompanying the Prime Minister on this momentous occasion will be the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, as well as ambassadors from 17 partner countries. Interim Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abhay Kumar Singh, expressed his excitement for the visit, stating, "We consider the visit of the Prime Minister a very prestigious and auspicious occasion."

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to tour the ancient Nalanda, a UNESCO heritage site since 2016, before inaugurating the new campus and delivering a speech. The event is poised to enhance the global prominence of the university, where students from 26 countries are currently pursuing their studies.

About the New Nalanda University Campus

The new Nalanda University campus, which seamlessly integrates traditional and modern architectural elements, spans across 455 acres and incorporates a Net Zero area along with 100 acres of water bodies. The endeavour to establish this new university gained traction in 2007 following a suggestion from the then-president, APJ Abdul Kalam, the Hindu reported.

With the provision of 455 acres by the government and a special Act of Parliament in 2010, the university was formally established as a national institution.

The university officially commenced operations in 2014 from a temporary location, boasting just 14 students. Subsequently, the construction of the permanent campus in Pilkhi village commenced in 2017.

The new Nalanda University is equipped with two academic buildings, 40 classrooms, two 300-seat auditoriums, a hostel for approximately 550 students, a 2,000-seat amphitheater, a sports complex, and an international centre.

It offers a wide array of academic programs including postgraduate and doctoral research courses, short-term certificate courses, and provides 137 scholarships for international students, reported the Indian Express.

The university is set to receive a significant boost in global recognition as a result of this highly anticipated visit by the Prime Minister.

