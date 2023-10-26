QS World University Rankings 2024: 6 IIMs feature among top 250 MBA colleges globally; check list

Six Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have figured among the top 250 colleges in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2024 for Global Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Business Master's. These are IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Calcutta along with Indian Institute of Management Indore, Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, and Indian Institute of Management Udaipur.

IIM Bangalore has the 48th rank for its full-time MBA course globally, up from the 50th rank in 2023. In Asia, IIM Bangalore has been ranked as the eighth best institution for a full-time MBA course.

The institute also ranks 43rd globally for its executive MBA programme and 31st for its Masters in Management course. IIM Bangalore is also the only IIM to feature among the top 50 institutes for return on investment, where it is placed at the 31st rank.

The institute has been ranked 78.3 on employer reputation, 81.2 on career outcomes, 20.8 on diversity, 37.8 on executive profile, and 62.8 on thought leadership. IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta have secured the 53rd and 59th spot respectively on this list.

Another Indian B-school that has made it to this list are the Indian School of Business (ISB), which has secured the 78th rank. The International Management Institute of Delhi, Management Development Institute in Gurugram, and XLRI- Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur are also among the top 250 colleges for MBA and Business Master's globally. With this, a total of 10 Indian MBA institutes have made it to the ranking this year.

Indian institutes featured in QS World University Rankings for Global MBA and Business Master's

S. No. College name 1. Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore 2. IIM Ahmedabad 3. IIM Calcutta 4. Indian Institute of Management, Indore 5. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow 6. Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur 7. Indian School of Business, Hyderabad 8. International Management Institute, Delhi 9. Management Development Institute, Gurugram 10. XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

Top colleges for MBA and Business Master's globally

The Stanford GSB's has topped in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2024 for Global MBA and Business Master's, followed by The Wharton School and the Harvard Business School at the second and the third positions respectively. Other B-schools in top 10 are London Business School, HEC Paris, MIT Sloan School of Management, Columbia Business School, IE Business School, and Cambridge Judge Business School.

Also Read: Wipro shares down 47% from record high; what should investors do?

Also Read: 'Leo' box office collection day 7: Thalapathy Vijay's film earns Rs 250 crore; inches closer to Rs 300 crore in India