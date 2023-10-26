'Leo' box office collection day 7: Thalapathy Vijay's film earns Rs 250 crore; inches closer to Rs 300 crore in India

'Leo' box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller film Leo is unstoppable at the ticket counters. The film has minted Rs 250 crore within six days of its release at the domestic box office and is now smoothly cruising towards Rs 300 crore in India.

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo made Rs 64.80 crore on its release day, Rs 35.25 crore on its first Friday, Rs 39.80 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 41.55 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 35.70 crore on its first Monday, Rs 32.70 crore on its first Tuesday, and is estimated to have made around Rs 12.50 crore on its first Wednesday.

With this, the film's total collections are estimated to have reached Rs 262.30 crore as on Wednesday, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk. Leo's Tamil shows logged an overall 34.71 per cent occupancy on Wednesday, followed by its Telugu (overall 29.22 per cent occupancy) and Hindi shows (overall 10.34 per cent occupancy) respectively.

Leo worldwide box office collection

Thalapathy Vijay's latest film has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office within six days of its release, as per the makers. With this, Leo has become the first-ever Tamil film to achieve this number within just six days of its release.

In terms of worldwide box office collection, Leo has surpassed the likes of Kamal Haasan's Vikram (Rs 414.43 crore), Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 (Rs 488.36 crore) and Ponniyin Selvan 2 (Rs 344.63 crore). The film is now only behind the likes of Rajinikanth's Jailer (Rs 604.25 crore) and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 (Rs 686 crore) at the global box office.

Leo story, cast

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is an homage to the 2005 film A History of Violence. Leo focuses on Parthiban 'Parthi' Das, a docile cafe owner who becomes a local hero due to an act of violence. This act also puts him on the radar of a drug cartel which believes that he was once a part of them.

The film is the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay after the 2021 superhit film Master. It also marks the debut of Sanjay Dutt into the Tamil film industry. The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, and Mysskin in significant roles.

Leo ratings, release date

Thalapathy Vijay's latest film has an IMDb rating of 8/10. The film was released in theatres worldwide on October 19 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. Leo clashed with Nandamuri Balakrishna's (NBK) Bhagavanth Kesari in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well Shiva Rajkumar's Ghost in Karnataka on October 19. It also clashed with Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageshwara Rao and Tiger Shroff's Ganapath on October 20.

