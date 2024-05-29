RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 out: Students can check marks here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, has declared the much-awaited Class 10 results, today. The RBSE Class 10 results were declared at the Ajmer office during a press conference.

Students can now check their scores and download their scorecards from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Approximately 11 lakh candidates were eagerly awaiting the RBSE 10th Result 2024.

The candidates can also check their scorecards directly on the India Today Board Result 2024 portal. They can also go on the link indiatoday.in/education-today/results.

Students who appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams can download their marksheets from rajresults.nic.in by logging in their details. The students are required to fill in credentials including roll number, date of birth, and registration number, as listed on the admit card.

The RBSE secondary exams were conducted from March 7 to March 30. Around 11 lakh students registered for the secondary exams this year. The education board has released overall pass percentages, gender-specific percentages, and other key details.

Last year, the RBSE class 10 results were announced on June 2. A total of 90.49 percent of students had passed the Rajasthan Board Class 10th examination of 2023. The pass percentage for girls is 91.3 percent, while the pass percentage for boys is 89.78 percent.

According to the education department the pass percentage has improved over recent years. In 2024, the pass percentage reached 93.04 percent, up from 90.49 percent in 2023 and 82.89 percent in 2022.

This rise marked a significant recovery from the unusual spike in 2021, where the pass percentage was exceptionally high at 99.56 percent. Prior to that, the percentages were more stable, with 80.63 percent in 2020, 79.9 percent in 2019, and 79.86 percent in 2018.

This trend of spike in percentages indicate a general upward movement in pass rates, with some fluctuations observed during the pandemic years.