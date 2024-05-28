RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024: Result to be out today or next week? Check all details here

Rajasthan Board(RBSE)10th Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE/BSER) is in full swing preparing to announce the much-awaited RBSE 10th Result 2024 for all aspiring candidates. While the precise result declaration date and time remain undisclosed, candidates are advised to monitor the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for the Rajasthan Board 10th result download link.

Authorities are set to announce the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results 2024 via a formal press conference, giving out details such as the names of the highest achievers, the overall pass percentage, gender-specific performance metrics, and other essential information.

The Rajasthan Board 12th results for this academic year have already been released on the official website, with an impressive 97.73 percent of candidates qualifying the Class 12th examinations. Subsequently, the board is expected to imminently release the Rajasthan Board 10th results.

All candidates who appeared in the Class 10 board examinations on the exam dates are asked to have their login credentials readily available for timely scorecard retrieval once the link is activated. Upon the activation of the results link, candidates can download their scorecards from the following websites:

- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

- rajresults.nic.in

- rajasthan.indiaresults.com

To access their results, candidates must enter their roll number, date of birth, and registration number as printed on the admit card.

How to check and download the RBSE Class 10 results 2024:

1. Visit any of the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, or rajasthan.indiaresults.com.

2. Click on the "RBSE 10th Result 2024" link and enter your roll number.

3. The RBSE scorecard will be displayed on a new page.

4. Verify the scores, personal particulars, and other details provided in the result.

5. Obtain the Class 10 scorecard from the website and retain a copy.

6. Optionally, print a hard copy of the mark sheet for future reference.

Individuals dissatisfied with their scores have the option to seek reevaluation or rechecking of their papers by submitting the requisite fee within the stipulated deadline for the board's consideration.