RBSE Rajasthan board 5th, 8th result 2024: Results out on official portals

The eagerly awaited results for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) 5th and 8th Class exams of 2024 are now announced on the state's official e-governance portals, Shala Darpan (rajshaladarpan.nic.in) and the PSP portal (rajpsp.nic.in). As per the announcement, students can access their results by entering their roll number and date of birth.

The declaration of results was made official during a press conference by Rajasthan's School Education Secretary, Krishna Kunal. The results are announced and are be readily available on both websites for students to view.

To access the RBSE 5th and 8th results, students can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit rajshaladarpan.nic.in

2. Find the 5th and 8th exam page

3. Click on the relevant result page for either Class 5 or Class 8

4. Choose the district, class, and input the student's roll number

5. Click submit to view the result

The Class 5 exams took place in the morning sessions, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on April 30 and May 4. In a similar vein, the Class 8 examinations were planned during the afternoon hours of 2 to 4:30 from March 28 to April 4. About 12.50 lakh kids enrolled for the Class 8 test this year, compared to an estimated 14.37 lakh pupils who took the Class 5 exam.