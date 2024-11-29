‘Return before January 20’: US universities warn foreign students ahead of Donald Trump's swearing-in 

Several US universities have advised their international students and staff to return to the country ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025, due to concerns over potential travel bans his administration might implement. The advisories come amid uncertainty regarding changes to immigration policies under the new administration.

Trump has pledged to sign multiple executive orders on issues including the economy and immigration on his first day in office. These could impact travel and visa processing, prompting some universities to take precautionary steps.

The US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education report that India and China together accounted for over half of all international students in the United States.

For the first time since 2009, India has overtaken China as the leading source of international students, with 331,602 students in the 2023/2024 academic year, a 23 percent increase from the previous year. China remains the second-largest source, though its numbers declined by 4 percent to 277,398 students.

David Elwell, Associate Dean and Director of the International Students Office at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), stated that changes in the federal administration often lead to shifts in policies, regulations and legislation affecting higher education and immigration. He encouraged students to reassess their travel plans for the winter break, considering that new executive orders under Trump could lead to delays in visa processing.

The Office of Global Affairs at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, also issued an advisory, recommending that international students, scholars and staff return to the US before January 20, 2025, if planning to travel during the winter break. Although this is not a mandatory measure, the university highlighted the possibility of new policies that could disrupt travel. Their advisory was informed by past experiences with travel bans under the first Trump administration, specifically in 2017, and reflects a cautious approach to mitigate any travel difficulties.

Wesleyan University’s student newspaper, The Wesleyan Argus, reported that the university has been monitoring potential changes in immigration policy under the incoming Trump administration. Concerns over sweeping policy changes, particularly regarding international and undocumented students, have led the university to advise international students on F-1 visas to remain in the US through the inauguration in order to avoid possible entry issues.

In his first term, President Trump enacted an executive order that banned nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US, causing widespread disruptions and protests. Given these precedents, universities are urging students to plan ahead and consider the uncertainties surrounding the new administration's policies.

(With inputs from agencies)