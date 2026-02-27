'Return the book immediately': NCERT withdraws Class 8 book on judiciary chapter

A day after the Supreme Court ordered the seizure of a Class 8 Social Science textbook that referenced corruption in the judiciary, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Friday formally asked individuals and institutions to return all copies and delete related digital content.

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In a statement issued by the NCERT Secretary, the council directed that physical copies be sent back and online material removed without delay. "The NCERT requests any individual or organization, who is in possession of the NCERT textbook Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Social Science Grade 8 Part 2, or any material related to it, may return it to the Head, Department of Education in Social Sciences (DESS) or Publication Division, NCERT, Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi, at the earliest possible."

The statement went further, asking that references to a specific chapter be taken down from digital platforms. "We also request that any content related to the chapter “Role of judiciary in Our Society” if posted on any of the social media or digital platform may be deleted at the earliest possible. Also, whosoever has purchased this textbook from anywhere is requested to return it to NCERT immediately."

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The move follows a strongly worded order passed on Thursday by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The court directed that all copies of the book — whether in retail outlets or NCERT stock godowns — be recovered and that digital versions be removed from all platforms. It also instructed the Union government to ensure that schools and teachers do not use the book.

The textbook in question is NCERT's Social Science textbook, Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Vol II, for Class 8. In Chapter 4 titled "The Role of Judiciary in Our Society", a sub-section crossheaded "Corruption in the Judiciary" was flagged before the court by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and AM Singhvi. The bench initiated a suo motu case on Wednesday and listed it for hearing on Thursday.

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Expressing displeasure, the Chief Justice had remarked: "I will not allow anyone on the earth to taint the integrity and defame the entire institution," calling the development a "calculated measure".

Following the court's intervention, NCERT apologised and withdrew the book from circulation, blocking its digital version on its website. "The aforesaid error is purely unintentional and NCERT regrets the inclusion of inappropriate material in the said chapter," the council had said earlier.

In Friday's advisory, NCERT cited paragraph 20 of the top court's order dated 26.02.2026 to underscore the legal consequences of non-compliance. "It is further informed that as per para 20 of Hon’ble Supreme Court order dated 26.02.2026 "a complete blanket ban is hereby imposed on any further publication re: printing or digital dissemination of the book titled “Exploring Society, India and Beyond”. Any attempt to circumvent this order through electronic media or alternative titles, containing the same contents, shall be treated as a direct interference, willful breach and defiance of the directions issued herein above."