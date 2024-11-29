Rs 24.5 highest salary package as Jamia Millia Islamia wraps up first phase of campus placements 

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) recently wrapped up the first phase of its campus placements for the 2024-25 academic year, achieving a noteworthy milestone. This phase witnessed impressive annual salary packages, with the highest reaching Rs 24.5 lakh per annum. Leading tech company Cisco and Homecentre Landmark offered the top packages of Rs 24 lakh and Rs 24.5 lakh, respectively.

Other top packages

The recruitment drive showcased a variety of competitive offers, including Rs 18 lakh per annum from Optum, Rs 16 lakh from McKinley Rice, Rs 14 lakh from Zenon Analytics, Rs 11.89 lakh from Accenture, Rs 11.5 lakh from ICICI Bank, Rs 9 lakh from TCS, Rs 6.22 lakh from AtkinsRealis, and Rs 6 lakh from L&T. These offers highlight JMI's growing reputation as a hub of talent.

Prof. Rahela Farooqi, Honorary Director of the University Placement Cell, expressed pride in the accomplishments of JMI students during this phase. She noted that the success of the placements is a reflection of the dedicated efforts of both the students and the placement cell, stating, “The placements this year are a testament to the hard work of our students and the proactive efforts of the placement cell.”

The first phase attracted over 40 distinguished companies from various sectors, including technology, finance, consulting, and engineering. Notable participants included Cisco, Optum, Schneider Electric, Siemens, IBM India, and Accenture, which underscored JMI’s ability to connect students with leading industry players.

Looking ahead, more renowned companies such as Yamaha, Hexaview Technologies, C-DOT, Jacobs Solution India, ZS Associates, Steel Strips Wheel Limited, Baby Shop – Landmark Group, and S&P Global are expected to engage in the upcoming recruitment phases.

Second phase to begin soon

With the second phase of placements scheduled to commence in January 2025, preparations are underway to further enhance the placement success for the Batch of 2025.

The increasing number of offers and the participation of international firms reaffirm JMI's status as a premier institution dedicated to nurturing talent across diverse disciplines. With its impressive placement records and expanding list of recruiters, the university continues to provide students with valuable opportunities to launch their careers confidently.

