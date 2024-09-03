'She, dammit, cleared the cut-off': IIMA prof backs Navya Nanda after controversy over her admission

After Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, got admitted into IIM Ahmedabad, her 'merited' admission has stirred a row on Social Media. Nanda's recent enrollment in the Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) at IIM Ahmedabad has sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with many questioning the legitimacy of her admission.

Navya has enrolled in the Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) class of 2026. She has done a product marketing internship with Facebook (now Meta) for 5 months in California. She announced her admission to the top management institute on September 1 and called it a dream come true.

Critics have flooded her post with comments labelling the program as "not a real MBA" and expressing disbelief that a star kid could gain entry into such a prestigious institution.

Numerous users expressed surprise at Nanda's acceptance into the selective Indian institute, with some speculating whether the 26-year-old secured her spot through a quota system. This speculation intensified as comparisons were drawn between the BPGP and IIM Ahmedabad’s flagship MBA program, highlighting the differences.

In response to the backlash, Promila Agarwal, an associate professor at IIM Ahmedabad, took to X to defend Nanda's admission. Addressing claims regarding potential quotas,

Agarwal clarified that the institute has no quota system for its programs. She emphasised that Nanda had successfully passed the cut-off and interview process, just like every other candidate, and praised her “solid CV.”

Agarwal further stated, “Don’t insult IIMA by assuming that we have any quota for any program, cut off & interview for this one.” She underscored the competitive nature of the BPGP, noting that its acceptance rate is low, akin to other programs at the institute.

"The acceptance rate for this program is low, like others. Even if ppl want to discount her interview & CV. She, dammit, cleared the cut-off," she said.

The professor also highlighted a broader issue, questioning why elite families often choose to pursue education abroad rather than in India. “One lady makes it to IIMA for an online MBA & everyone is worked up,” she remarked, calling for a more nuanced discussion.