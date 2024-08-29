Student suicides in India surge with Maharashtra recording highest numbers: Report

A new report has unveiled a troubling rise in student suicide rates across India, outpacing overall suicide trends. Released on Wednesday during the Annual IC3 Conference and Expo 2024, the report, titled “Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India,” highlights increasingly alarming statistics drawn from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

According to the report, Maharashtra leads with the highest student suicide rate at 1,764, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,416), Madhya Pradesh (1,340), Uttar Pradesh (1,060), and Jharkhand (824). These five states are collectively making up 49% of all student suicides in the nation.

The report also reveals that while the nation’s overall suicide rate has seen a modest annual increase of 2%, student suicides have surged at an alarming rate of 4% per year. It further underscores the possibility that actual figures may be underreported, suggesting the crisis could be even more severe than indicated.

According to the report, the last decade paints a stark picture: "The population of individuals aged 0-24 has decreased from 582 million to 581 million, yet the number of student suicides has markedly risen from 6,654 to 13,044."

The statistics indicate that one in seven young individuals between the ages of 15 and 24 in India faces poor mental health, including symptoms such as depression and apathy. Alarmingly, only 41% of those surveyed felt inclined to seek help when confronted with mental health challenges.

Amidst these distressing findings, the IC3 Institute, a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to enhancing high school guidance and career counselling, is taking action. In response to last year’s report revealing over 13,000 annual student suicides, the Institute has formed a task force focused on promoting proactive mental health leadership among students.

The latest numbers show a minimal year-on-year change, with 13,044 student suicides reported in 2022 compared to 13,089 in 2021. In contrast, total suicides in India rose by 4.2%, climbing from 164,033 in 2021 to 170,924 in 2022. Over the last two decades, student suicides have risen 4% annually, doubling the growth rate of total suicides.

Experts emphasize the urgent need to advocate for comprehensive mental health support for students, which necessitates dedicated resources, open dialogue, and proactive measures to address risk factors affecting students’ lives, particularly within their families and schools. The rising student suicide rates present a pressing call to action for Indian society to prioritize mental health and student support systems.

