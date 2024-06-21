scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Education
Students left in limbo, public money wasted: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticises govt over 'gross inefficiencies' in NEET, UGC-NET

Feedback

Students left in limbo, public money wasted: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticises govt over 'gross inefficiencies' in NEET, UGC-NET

Mr. Vijayan highlighted the cancellation of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) due to the National Testing Agency (NTA) failing to ensure the exam's integrity

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly criticised the Central government for what he calls "gross inefficiency" that has affected the credibility of crucial national-level examinations, putting the future of lakhs of students at risk.

In a recent Facebook post on June 20, Mr. Vijayan highlighted the cancellation of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) due to the National Testing Agency (NTA) failing to ensure the exam's integrity.

Related Articles

This development comes amidst growing concerns over the integrity of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Medical and Allied Courses, with reports suggesting a "corrupt nexus" undermining its credibility. Mr. Vijayan expressed dismay at the significant investments of money, time, and effort made by students and their families in preparing for these crucial exams, only to be left in uncertainty due to the NTA's incompetence and lack of oversight.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Vijayan reiterated his concerns, stating, “The controversy over NEET has barely subsided, and now the Ministry of Education has announced the cancellation of UGC-NET, citing compromised exam integrity. This repeated incompetence is unacceptable, leaving students in limbo and wasting public money. The Central Government must take immediate steps to resolve this crisis at NTA and ensure a fair, transparent, and reliable examination process.”

He further criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government, accusing it of being more focused on "saffronising education" than fulfilling its primary responsibility to students. Mr. Vijayan urged swift action to address the issues at the NTA and ensure a fair and reliable examination system for the benefit of students and their families.
 

Published on: Jun 21, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement