scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Education
Students with 4-year bachelor's degrees, 75% marks can get direct PhD entry: UGC

Feedback

Students with 4-year bachelor's degrees, 75% marks can get direct PhD entry: UGC

Moreover, students with 75% aggregate marks or equivalent grades can now directly pursue a PhD, offering new paths for academic progression.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced on Sunday that students with 4-year undergraduate degrees can now directly take the National Eligibility Test (NET). This change aims to simplify the process for students interested in pursuing higher education.

"Students with 4-year undergraduate degrees can pursue PhD in any subject irrespective of discipline of their bachelor's course," UGC said in a statement.

 

Moreover, students with 75% aggregate marks or equivalent grades can now directly pursue a PhD, offering new paths for academic progression. These alterations represent a notable change in the eligibility criteria for these exams, offering increased opportunities for eligible candidates.

"The candidates with four-year undergraduate degrees can now directly pursue PhD and appear for NET. Such candidates are allowed to appear in a subject in which they want to pursue a PhD irrespective of the discipline in which they have obtained the four-year bachelor's degree," Kumar told PTI.

"The candidates having passed a four-year or eight-semester bachelor's degree programme should have a minimum of 75 pc marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed," the UGC chairman said.

 

He also mentioned that a relaxation of five percent marks or its equivalent grade may be permitted for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), differently-abled, economically weaker sections, and other categories as decided by the UGC.

Published on: Apr 21, 2024, 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement