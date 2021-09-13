Tamil Nadu passes bill exempting medical aspirants from NEET; netizens react

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday passed a bill to put a halt to medical admissions on the basis of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for aspirants of the state. The Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill dictates that all medical admissions in the state will be based on marks obtained by students in Class 12 examinations.
The Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses bill was introduced by CM MK Stalin a day after the suicide of a 19-year-old medical aspirant, who was to appear for NEET on Sunday.
"Through this Bill, seat allotment for medical undergraduates seats in government and private institutions shall be done based on Class 12 marks," Stalin said.
The CM explained that government school students will get 7.5% preference in seat allotment. "The Bill has been tabled to use Class 12 public exams marks for undergraduate medical seat allotment after considering the recommendations by High level committee and to safeguard social justice, equality, to protect the affected children, and to create a strong health infrastructure especially in the rural areas," Stalin said.
All parties, including the main opposition AIADMK and its ally PMK, besides others like Congress, supported the bill. The opposition BJP staged a walkout, protesting against the government's move.
The passing of the bill has caused a bit of a stir on social media, attracting varied reactions from netizens on Twitter. Some are in support of MK Stalin and his government for introducing the bill, while others are less enthusiastic about it.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the passing on the bill:
