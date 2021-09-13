Tamil Nadu passes bill exempting medical aspirants from NEET; netizens react

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday passed a bill to put a halt to medical admissions on the basis of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for aspirants of the state. The Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill dictates that all medical admissions in the state will be based on marks obtained by students in Class 12 examinations.

The Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses bill was introduced by CM MK Stalin a day after the suicide of a 19-year-old medical aspirant, who was to appear for NEET on Sunday.

"Through this Bill, seat allotment for medical undergraduates seats in government and private institutions shall be done based on Class 12 marks," Stalin said.

The CM explained that government school students will get 7.5% preference in seat allotment. "The Bill has been tabled to use Class 12 public exams marks for undergraduate medical seat allotment after considering the recommendations by High level committee and to safeguard social justice, equality, to protect the affected children, and to create a strong health infrastructure especially in the rural areas," Stalin said.

All parties, including the main opposition AIADMK and its ally PMK, besides others like Congress, supported the bill. The opposition BJP staged a walkout, protesting against the government's move.

The passing of the bill has caused a bit of a stir on social media, attracting varied reactions from netizens on Twitter. Some are in support of MK Stalin and his government for introducing the bill, while others are less enthusiastic about it.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the passing on the bill:

NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu! Long standing demand from the students of Tamil Nadu is satisfied! The bill is justified! #NEET — P M Chezhian Bagath (@BagathP) September 13, 2021

Our Hon'ble CM has passed bill for NEET exception for Tamilnadu in today's assembly session. Hopefully we can save our students in future. — Selvam G (@metturdamselvam) September 13, 2021

All states should follow Tamil Nadu Model and save the students. Thanks to the champion of social justice @mkstalin and @arivalayam for their relentless struggle against NEET. It’s against state board students, as it is based on CBSE syllabus. It’s discriminatory. #BanNeet https://t.co/EhbjW1o7DN — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) September 13, 2021

NEET exam cancels in Tamilnadu.

The selection will be on 12th class marks instead of NEET Marks.

👌👌👌👌👌🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rPqkuXND3U — Omprakash Bharti (@RealOmprakash93) September 13, 2021

READ: Student suicide over NEET echoes in Assembly, Bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from test passed



Years of dragging down the standard of education in Tamil Nadu by these Dravidian parties are real cause behind such incidents!! Why blame NEET ??? — Ganesan Kalyanaraman (@kganesan28) September 13, 2021

NEET ban bill passed in Tamil Nadu ...wait what ?? On the basis of marks obtained in 12th standard medical seats will be provided 🤦 .. bjp chose to walk out 🥴🥴

Mazak ho rha hai koi😠 #NEET — A Singh Dendhelia (@dendhelia) September 13, 2021

