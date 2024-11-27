UGC urges Higher Education Institutions to allow students to opt for two academic courses together

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has called on Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to implement guidelines that allow students to enrol in two academic programs simultaneously.

In a letter dated November 20, 2024, UGC Secretary Prof. Manish R. Joshi highlighted the ongoing challenges students face in pursuing dual courses, primarily due to HEIs' requirement for migration or school leaving certificates during the admission process. This stipulation, he noted, limits students' opportunities to secure admission to multiple programs and undermines the intent of the guidelines.

Despite the guidelines being issued over two years ago, Prof. Joshi pointed out that some universities have yet to comply, despite numerous reminders from the commission.

The UGC's letter outlines the key provisions of the guidelines, which include:

1. Students may pursue two full-time academic programs as long as their class schedules do not overlap.

2. Students can enrol in one full-time program and one Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or online program or two ODL/online programs.

3. Programs offered through ODL/online modes must be from institutions recognized by the UGC or relevant statutory councils.

4. The guidelines apply only to programs other than PhD courses and will not provide retrospective benefits to students who previously completed dual programs before the guidelines were issued.

The objectives of the guidelines are to promote a comprehensive educational approach that transcends traditional subject boundaries, encouraging students to engage in interdisciplinary learning. This initiative emphasizes not only academic disciplines but also the development of character, ethical values, and intellectual curiosity.

Additionally, the guidelines aim to prepare individuals for fulfilling careers while fostering economic independence. The University Grants Commission (UGC) highlights the importance of higher education institutions (HEIs) adhering to these guidelines so that students can fully benefit from this innovative educational framework.

Moreover, the UGC may offer students the option to complete a four-year undergraduate program in three years, providing more flexibility for those willing to take on a heavier course load and allowing them to graduate earlier.