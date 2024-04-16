UPSC 2023 Topper List Out, Aditya Srivastava Tops UPSC Civil Services Examination: Other details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results of the Civil Services Examination today.

This year Aditya Srivastava has topped the examination lists scoring All India Rank (AIR) 1. He is followed by Animesh Pradhan who has scored the AIR 2, followed by Donuru Ananya Reddy at the third spot.

Here is the list of the top 10 toppers:

1. ADITYA SRIVASTAVA

2 . ANIMESH PRADHAN

3. DONURU ANANYA REDDY

4. P K SIDHARTH RAMKUMAR

5. RUHANI

6. SRISHTI DABAS

7. ANMOL RATHORE

8. ASHISH KUMAR

9. NAUSHEEN

10. AISHWARYAM PRAJAPATI



Around 1016 candidates have been recommended for appointment for the posts of Indian Administrative services, Indian Foreign Services, Indian Police Services and Central Services. The candidature of 355 recommended candidates has been kept provisional for now.

The UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Examinations 2023 were conducted on May 28 last year. This was followed by the UPSC Mains examination that was conducted throughout September 2023.

Finally, The interviews for the personality test were conducted in January-April 2024.

UPSC CSE results can be viewed on the official website – upsc.gov.in.

