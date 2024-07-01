UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 results out: How to check, passing criteria, Mains exam date, all details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 today on its official website, upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the examination, which was conducted on June 16 in two shifts for General Studies Paper 1 and Paper 2, can now check and download their scorecards without delay.

The Preliminary Examination comprised objective-type questions totalling 400 marks, covering General Studies Paper 1 and Paper 2. According to UPSC guidelines, candidates needed to score a minimum of 33 per cent in General Studies Paper 2 to qualify for the next stage, along with achieving the total qualifying marks in General Studies Paper 1.

The UPSC Civil Services 2024 examination aims to fill 1056 vacancies across various central government services, including prestigious posts like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Out of these vacancies, 40 positions are reserved for candidates under the Persons with Benchmark Disability category.

Following the declaration of Prelims results, successful candidates are now eligible to appear for the Main Examination, which comprises a written test and a personality assessment. The UPSC CSE Mains 2024 is tentatively scheduled to commence from September 20.

Steps to check and download UPSC Prelims 2024 results:

1. Visit the official website of UPSC.

2. Click on the designated link available on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials as required.

4. Submit the details to access your result.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the UPSC official website for further announcements and information regarding the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024.