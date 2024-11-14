UPSC CMS final result 2024 out: Ranks, how to check results, download marksheet; Details here 

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the final results of the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2024. Candidates who participated in the examination can access their results on the UPSC’s official website at upsc.gov.in.

The final results are based on the written examination (Part 1), which took place on July 14, 2024, followed by the personality test (Part 2) conducted from September to November 2024. A total of 165 candidates have been recommended for Category I, while 600 candidates have been recommended for Category II. Notably, the candidature of 304 recommended candidates is provisional.

To check the UPSC CMS Final Result 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the link for UPSC CMS Final Result 2024 available on the homepage.

3. A new PDF file will open; candidates should check their roll number and download the document.

4. It is advisable to keep a hard copy for future reference.

Appointments will be made according to the number of available vacancies and contingent upon candidates meeting all eligibility criteria and completing necessary pre-appointment formalities. Candidates will be allocated to services and posts based on their ranks and preferences.

Additionally, the mark sheet for the UPSC CMS final result is expected to be available on the official website within 15 days of the result announcement. For further inquiries, candidates can contact UPSC on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. at the provided telephone numbers.

For more information, candidates are encouraged to visit the UPSC official website.

